FG Committed To Empowering Armed Forces To Tackle Insecurity, Says Shettima

The Federal Government on Friday promised to empower the Nigerian Armed Forces to subdue the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed the firm resolve of President Bola Tinubu during a special Jumma’a Prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja, ahead of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

January 15 is set aside annually by the FG to honour the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The nation’s armed forces recently renamed the January 15 observance as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, replacing the former Armed Forces Remembrance Day, with a view to reflecting its dual purpose of honouring serving personnel, while remembering fallen heroes.

While speaking during the prayer, Shettima acknowledged the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers who paid the supreme price to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, as well as the lives and properties of the citizens.

