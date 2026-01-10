High-Flying Super Eagles Defeat Algeria’s Desert Foxes To Reach AFCON Semi-Final

Nigeria’s Super Eagles booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a commanding 2–0 victory over Algeria at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.
The Desert Foxes, who had conceded just one goal throughout the tournament before the quarter-final, were undone by Nigeria’s relentless pressure and clinical second-half finishing.
The result sets up a mouth-watering semi-final clash between Nigeria and tournament hosts Morocco.
Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen and Algeria’s defender #15 Rayan Ait-Nouri fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Though the first half was goalless despite Nigeria’s dominance, the Super Eagles scored twice in the second half to cap an impressive display.
Nigeria broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart when Victor Osimhen rose highest to power home a trademark header from Bruno Onyemaechi’s pinpoint cross.
Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a powerful header, before Akor Adams sealed the win in the 57th minute with a composed right-footed finish.
The goal was Osimhen’s fourth of the tournament.
Ten minutes later, the Super Eagles doubled their advantage with a beautifully executed team move.
Alex Iwobi split the Algerian defence with a delightful outside-of-the-boot pass, Osimhen selflessly squared the ball across goal, and Adams calmly rounded goalkeeper Luca Zidane before slotting into an empty net.
Nigeria had dominated proceedings long before the goals arrived.
In the first half, they controlled possession, dictated the tempo, and created multiple scoring opportunities, with Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini making several crucial goal-line clearances to keep the score level at the break.
Algeria struggled to impose itself and failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match, despite second-half changes that included the introduction of Baghdad Bounedjah.
Nigeria, meanwhile, continued to threaten, with Adams later hitting the post and other chances going narrowly wide.
Iwobi orchestrated play superbly from midfield, while Calvin Bassey anchored the defence with authority.
Wilfred Ndidi received a yellow card, which could raise concerns ahead of the semi-final, but Nigeria’s defensive unit remained solid to see out the contest. Late substitutions, including Moses Simon, helped manage the closing stages comfortably.
The victory sends Nigeria into the semi-finals, where they will face hosts Morocco in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.
With their attack firing and confidence soaring, the Super Eagles look well-positioned to push for a fourth continental title.
