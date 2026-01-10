×

IN PICTURES: Super Eagles Soar, Defeat Algeria’s Desert Foxes

A 2-0 win at the Stade de Marrakech gave Nigeria the needed revenge against their North African opponents who knocked them out of the semi-finals of the tournament in 2019.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated January 10, 2026
The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their the quarter final match, paving the way for a blockbuster semi-final showdown against the hosts Morocco.

The goals in the scored in the second-half came from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, sealing victory for the three-time champions.

Here are photos that captured some memmorable moments from the game:

 

General view of the Grand stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Algerias’s fans cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s team poses before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Algeria’s players pose for a team picture prior the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle (C) is pictured before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Algeria’s forward #7 Riyad Mahrez and Nigeria’s defender #21 Calvin Bassey fights for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s midfielder #04 Wilfred Ndidi and Algeria’s midfielder #22 Ibrahim Maza vie during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward #22 Akor Adams celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen heads the ball in front of Algeria’s defender #15 Rayan Ait-Nouri during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali punches the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward Akor Adams and Algeria’s defender Rayan Ait-Nouri vie during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s midfielder Frank Onyeka and Algeria’s midfielder Fares Chaibi vie during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle speaks to Nigeria’s forward Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Nigeria’s defender Calvin Bassey fights for the ball as Algeria’s goalkeeper Luca Zidane dives during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal with teammates during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali celebrates after Nigeria scored their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Nigeria’s forward Akor Adams and Nigeria’s midfielder Frank Onyeka celebrate Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen ‘s goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s defender Chidozie Awaziem celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward Akor Adams celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi celebrates with his team after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi celebrates with his team after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

