IN PICTURES: Super Eagles Soar, Defeat Algeria’s Desert Foxes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their the quarter final match, paving the way for a blockbuster semi-final showdown against the hosts Morocco.

A 2-0 win at the Stade de Marrakech gave Nigeria the needed revenge against their North African opponents who knocked them out of the semi-finals of the tournament in 2019.

The goals in the scored in the second-half came from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, sealing victory for the three-time champions.

Here are photos that captured some memmorable moments from the game: