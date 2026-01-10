AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chairman Pledges $500,000, Bonuses To Super Eagles For Semi-Final

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a major financial incentive for the Super Eagles following their impressive victory over Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a win that secured Nigeria’s place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

In a statement posted on his Facebook and X accounts, shortly after the match, Rabiu congratulated the players for what he described as a performance that “lifted the spirit of the nation,” pledging $500,000 to the team if they win their semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, alongside an additional $50,000 for every goal scored in that match.

He further promised a $1 million reward should Nigeria go on to win the final, with an extra $100,000 per goal scored in the championship game.

The Super Eagles’ victory over Algeria was widely hailed as one of their most assured performances of the tournament.

Displaying tactical discipline, intensity, and attacking confidence, Nigeria overcame a traditionally tough North African opponent to keep their title ambitions alive.

The win extended Nigeria’s strong run at the Morocco-hosted tournament and reinforced growing belief that the team has the quality and depth to challenge for the continental crown.

Rabiu’s pledge adds to the growing wave of national support surrounding the team as they enter the decisive stages of the competition.

In his message, the BUA Group chairman praised the players for carrying the nation forward and urged them to continue making Nigeria proud as they push for AFCON glory.

The incentives, he noted, are meant to encourage the squad as they prepare for the high-stakes matches ahead.

As the Super Eagles set their sights on the semi-finals, the combination of on-field momentum, public enthusiasm, and private-sector backing has heightened expectations back home.

With the prospect of both continental silverware and significant financial rewards on the line, Nigeria’s quest for AFCON success has entered a defining phase.