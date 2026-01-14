China’s 2025 Trade Reached ‘New Historical High’

China said Wednesday trade volumes reached a record last year, as global demand for Chinese goods held firm despite a slump in exports to the US after Donald Trump raised tariffs.

Trade in 2025 “surpassed 45 trillion yuan ($6.4 trillion) for the first time, setting a new historical high,” vice customs minister Wang Jun told a press conference in Beijing.

Exports, which have traditionally been the main driver of the world’s second-largest economy, rose 6.1 per cent in 2025 from the previous year.

Imports were up 0.5 per cent, customs data showed.

“Some country has politicised trade issues and limited high-tech exports to China; if they hadn’t, we would have imported more,” Wang said, in a veiled reference to Trump’s tariffs.

Looking ahead to 2026, China’s market will “open more” and “still be an opportunity for the world,” he added.

AFP