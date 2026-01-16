Burna Boy To Headline AFCON Fan Zone Finale

Grammy award-winning musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, will headline the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert in Rabat, Morocco.

This was confirmed in a post via X by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“Burna Boy, Stormzy, Stonebwoy, and Jaylann live on January 16. The #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Fan Zone Concerts finale,” CAF said in the post.

The body also shared posters of the artistes billed to perform.

Tagged “The AFCON Last Dance”, the concert will take place on Friday, 16 January 2026, at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, starting at 8 p.m. local time.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations began on December 21, 2025, with music featuring in tournament events.

The opening ceremony in Rabat featured Nigerian star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, alongside French Montana and RedOne.

Their performance, titled Le Show, took place shortly before Morocco’s opening match against Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

“The Nigerian Afrobeats star has helped carry African music onto the world’s biggest stages, with a sound associated with celebration, confidence, and continental pride, qualities CAF believes mirror the spirit of the Africa Cup of Nations,” CAF said of Davido.

The finale concert comes days after Morocco eliminated Nigeria from the tournament.

Nigeria will play Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday, January 17, at the Mohammed V Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday night, the hosts beat the Super Eagles 4–2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in their semi-final in Rabat.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved one penalty, but misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi proved decisive.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning kick.

Morocco will face Senegal in the final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with kick-off at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Morocco are seeking their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976.

Nigerian artists have become the toast of organisers of major international events.

Other Nigerian artistes who have performed at major events include Wizkid, Rema, Tiwa Savage, CKay, and Patoranking.

Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, made history on July 29, 2023, when he became the first African artiste to perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, playing to about 45,000 fans.

Earlier that same year, in June 2023, he also became the first African musician to headline the Glastonbury Festival, one of the United Kingdom’s biggest music events.

Tiwa Savage has also performed on some of the world’s most prominent platforms.

She was the only Nigerian artiste invited to perform at the coronation concert of King Charles III in 2023.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, she wrote, “Too many to choose from. This is one I’ll never forget.”

Rema drew international attention when he performed his 2022 global hit Calm Down at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in France on October 30, 2023, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the prestigious football awards event.