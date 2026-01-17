‘You Inspired Millions,’ FG Hails Super Eagles On AFCON Bronze

The Federal Government has praised the Super Eagles over Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying the feat is a testament to the team’s hard work and “Nigeria’s rich football tradition”.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles. On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, I congratulate you on winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, said in a late Saturday statement.

“Your performance throughout the tournament was a source of pride and joy for our nation. You have upheld Nigeria’s rich football tradition with heart, skill, and resilience.

“From the group stages to the final whistle in Casablanca, you showed courage, unity, and belief in one another. You didn’t just play; you inspired millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

‘An Unbroken Fighting Spirit’

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the day, saving two crucial spot kicks in the penalty shootout against the Pharaoahs of Egypt.

The Chippa United shot-stopper denied Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush of Manchester City to help Nigeria land their ninth AFCON bronze medal.

Saturday’s game ended barren after 90 minutes before Ademola Lookman converted the final spot-kick, taking advantage of Nwabali’s saves, to hand Nigeria the victory in Casablanca.

Mohammed said with the win, the Super Eagles have added to Nigeria’s rich history at Africa’s premier football competition.

“The way you competed, especially against strong teams, showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit,” he said.

“To our coaches, support staff, and every player who wore the green and white jersey, thank you for your dedication and sacrifice. You faced challenges with determination and gave your best on every pitch.”

Nigeria lost to Morocco in a heartbreaking semi-final penalty shoot-out on Wednesday, but the minister told the team that “this bronze medal is earned with dignity and effort”.

“It belongs not only to you but to every Nigerian who cheered, believed, and stood by you throughout this competition,” he said.

With the win, Nigeria’s bronze medal count at the AFCON now stands at nine, the highest tally by any country. They are also undefeated in all third-place games in the tournament.