Morocco Report Senegal To CAF, FIFA Over AFCON Final Protests

The Moroccan Football Federation said Monday it has formally referred to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA incidents involving Senegalese players and supporters protesting a penalty to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal’s protest in added time of normal play during Sunday night’s clash in Rabat led to the match being paused for nearly 20 minutes as the players walked off the pitch in anger.

Some Senegalese fans at the opposite end of the stadium threw chairs and other objects and attempted to get onto the field of play.

READ ALSO: Senegal Declares Public Holiday After AFCON Win

The AFCON hosts’ football federation said these acts “had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance”, with Morocco then missing the penalty that could have granted them their first African title in 50 years.

The federation said “it will resort to legal procedures” with CAF, the tournament’s organising body, and FIFA “in order to rule on the withdrawal of the Senegalese national team from the field”… “as well as on the events that accompanied this decision”.

It said the referee’s decision to grant the Atlas Lions a penalty was “deemed correct by unanimous opinion of specialists”.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned “some Senegal players” for the “unacceptable scenes”.

Senegal scored the game’s only goal just four minutes into extra time after the players returned to the pitch following an appeal from star forward Sadio Mane.

Several Moroccan media outlets on Monday criticised Senegal for a lack of fair play and unsporting behaviour.