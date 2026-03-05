UPDATED: CAF Postpones 2026 Women’s AFCON, Cites ‘Unforseen Circumstances’

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco two weeks before the competition was billed to kick off, citing what it described as “certain unforeseen circumstances” for the rescheduling.

Initially scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 3, the tournament, which doubles as the qualifying phase for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, will now be held from July 25 to August 16, 2026, CAF explained in a statement on Wednesday.

The new date positions the competition shortly after the 2026 men’s World Cup.

Five goals, two giants and one unforgettable night in Rabat. Relive the magic of the historic #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024 Final! ✨ pic.twitter.com/eU3gNpjxbs Advertisement — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) February 25, 2026

CAF said the decision was made after discussions between it, partners, FIFA, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of this important women’s competition.

But the football body assured that preparations for the biennial tournament are underway, and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful.

The continental governing body had granted the hosting rights for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco in October 2024.

Nigeria, 10-time champions, won the last edition of the biennial competition, which was also hosted by the North African country.

The Super Falcons are paired in Group C of the 16-country championship against the Copper Queens of Zambia, the Scorchers of Malawi, and Egypt’s Cleopatras.

As part of tune-up games for the WAFCON, the Super Falcons defeated rivals Cameroon in a friendly game a few days back.

Nigeria won the match in Yaoundé after losing 1-0 in the first part of the two-game fixture.

When the WAFCON starts, Coach Justin Madugu’s side will be aiming to be one of the semi-finalists in the competition to pick one of Africa’s tickets to the 2027 Women’s World Cup in the South American nation of Brazil.

The quadrennial event will run from 24th June to 25th July 2027.