Super Falcons Fight Back To Defeat Cameroon In Pre-WAFCON Game

Nigeria staged a comeback to beat Cameroon 1-3 in a pre-Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) friendly on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons conceded just seven minutes into the game against the Central Africans but fought back to win the tie in Yaounde.

Cameroon finished off a swift counterattack to draw first blood. But the Nigerians responded in the 32nd minute of the encounter.

Chinwendu Ihezuo rose highest and powered home a header from Rinsola Babajide’s precise delivery.

The African champions, unsatisfied, pushed for another goal and were duly rewarded minutes later.

With just two minutes to end the first half, Babajide turned scorer, reacting quickest to a goalmouth scramble, to give the 10-time WAFCON champions the lead heading into the break.

When the second half began, the Super Falcons continued to dictate the tempo of the game and were justly rewarded in the 64th minute. Michelle Alozie’s composed effort nailed the Indomitable Lionesses as Nigeria increased their advantage to seal the win.

Tuesday’s victory is a turnaround for Coach Justin Madugu’s side, who lost 1-0 in the first part of the two-game friendly fixture.

It is a huge boost for Nigeria as they prepare to defend their WAFCON crown at the 2026 edition, which begins on March 17.

Nigeria are paired in Group C with Zambia’s Copper Queens, the Scorchers of Malawi, and Egypt’s Cleopatras.

The Super Falcons’ opening tie is against Malawi on the 18th of March, before games against Zambia (21st) and Egypt (24th).

This year’s WAFCON serves as a qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, billed for the South American nation of Brazil. The top four teams will represent Africa in the quadrennial competition, which runs from 24th June to 25th July 2027.