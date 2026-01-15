WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons Drawn Against Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Defending champions, Nigeria, have been drawn against Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi in Group C of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons, record `10 times winners, will play the Group C games at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Nigeria’s match against the Copper Queens will be a reenactment of their quarter-final outing in the 2024 edition of the tournament. The Super Falcons thrashed the Zambians 5-0 in that game.

Morocco, runners-up in the last two editions of the WAFCON, are in Group A against Algeria, Kenya, and Senegal. Games in that lot will be played at the Moulay Al Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Meanwhile, former champions South Africa were drawn with Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Tanzania in Group B.

The Banyana Banyana are expected to make the knockouts and relaunch their bid to reclaim the title they won in 2022. All Group B matches are at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Giants Ghana and Cameroon will feature in Group D alongside Mali and Cape Verde at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

The 2026 WAFCON runs from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

This year’s edition, which was originally scheduled for last year, will serve as the qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The top four teams will represent Africa in the competition billed for Brazil.

WAFCON 2026 FULL DRAW/GROUPS

Below is a breakdown of the groups, teams, and host cities for the 2026 WAFCON:

Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya (Rabat Moulay Hassan Stadium)

Group B: South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania (Rabat Al Madina Stadium)

Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi (Casablanca)

Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde (Fes)