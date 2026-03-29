CAF Appoints Nigeria’s Samson Adamu As Acting General Secretary

Nigeria’s Samson Adamu has been named the caretaker general secretary of The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”).

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced on Sunday at a press conference in Cairo after a meeting of CAF executives.

READ ALSO: I’ll Respect, Implement CAS Decision On AFCON Final Row – CAF President

Adamu replaces the retiring Democratic Republic of Congo’s Veron Mosengo-Omba, who assumed the position in March 2021.

The 66-year-old Mosengo-Omba had been criticised for staying on as general secretary past the organisation’s mandatory retirement age of 63.

He has also been accused by some employees of creating a toxic atmosphere in the workplace, although an investigation after staff complaints cleared him of any wrongdoing.

In a brief message posted on X, the Nigeria Football Federation celebrated Adamu’s appointment, which read

”Congratulations to our own Samson Adamu, who has been appointed Acting General Secretary of CAF.”

Congratulations to our own Samson Adamu who has been appointed Acting General Secretary of CAF pic.twitter.com/qjzJZYJwux Advertisement — The NFF (@thenff) March 29, 2026

Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Competitions from 2018, where he supervised the organisation of major tournaments across the continent.

He was also instrumental in the planning of the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF club tournaments.