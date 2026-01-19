Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Revenue Rises To $6.1bn

The Federal Government has reported Nigeria’s non-oil exports for the year 2025 at $6.1 billion.

The development was announced by the executive director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni, at a news briefing on Monday.

While giving a breakdown, she explained that the figure showed a growth of 11.5 per cent compared to the $5.4 billion recorded in December 2024.

Ayeni noted that while the top three export destinations for the year were the Netherlands, Brazil, and India, a total of 1.23 million metric tonnes of goods were exported to 11 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries, with Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin topping the list.

She, however, explained that the exit of Burkina Faso, Mail and Niger led to a decline of trade within the ECOWAS sub-region, as well as Africa.

A further breakdown of the 2025 report of the non-oil sector showed that 281 products, which include agricultural commodities, processed and semi-processed goods, were exported.

Top products on the list of non-oil export include cocoa, sesame seeds, urea, soya beans, and rubber, amongst others.