Residents Scoop Diesel As Tanker Falls On Liverpool Bridge In Apapa

A tanker loaded with diesel has fallen on the Liverpool Bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos State, spilling its contents on the road.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, saw residents of the area scooping the inflammable contents without considering the associated risks.

Disclosing this in a statement via X, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said traffic has been diverted to the other side of the bridge for safety measures.

According to the statement, emergency officials, including operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and LASTMA, are currently on ground to avert a tragedy.

Also present are men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

“Their presence is to prevent fire outbreaks, evacuation of truck and free flow of traffic”, the statement added.

As of the time of filing this report, it is unclear if the tanker suffered a brake failure.

According to a video posted by LASTMA, Nigerians were seen gathering several jerrycans and buckets to gather as much diesel as possible.

There was also no incident of fire outbreak at the scene.

[8:30AM] #Apapa#LiverpoolBridge#FallenTanker There's a fallen tanker loaded with diesel on top Liverpool bridge inward Mile2. The diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank. Men of Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety Agencies have… pic.twitter.com/qAU0jcHqEr — LASTMA (@followlastma) January 19, 2026

But LASTMA stated that it has reopened the road that was earlier closed off.

“The road on Liverpool bridge inward Apapa that was cordoned off has been reopened after the contents have been neutralised by men of Lagos State Fire Service,” it stated.

“LASTMA officials are doing the needful and traffic is expected to move better, while we await the arrival of a tow truck.Men of Lagos State Fire service and rescue team are on ground doing the needful.

“Pending the time of the recovery z Liverpool bridge has been cordoned off and Counter flow method of traffic control is in use. Vehicular movement along the corridor is very slow.

“There’s a fallen tanker loaded with diesel on top Liverpool bridge inward Mile2. The diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank.

“Men of Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety Agencies have been swiftly notified. Traffic has been diverted to that other side of the bridge for safety measures.”