Togo Expels Alleged Leader Of Burkina Faso’s Foiled Coup — Sources

A regional security source and a Togolese source close to the case confirmed this information.

His destination was unknown but some sources mentioned a likely expulsion to Burkina Faso.

Authorities in Ouagadougou had yet to comment on the matter as of late Monday.

The former lieutenant-colonel ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a January 2022 coup.

But he was himself deposed eight months later in the coup that brought military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore to power.

Burkina Faso’s military junta has accused Damiba of planning several coup plots and assassination attempts against Traore since then.

Earlier this month, it said Damiba and his co-conspirators had planned a series of “targeted assassinations” of civilian and military authorities on January 3, “starting with the neutralisation of comrade Ibrahim Traore”.