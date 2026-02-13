Traoré Orders Major Companies To Build HQs In Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s transitional government, led by President Captain Ibrahim Traoré, on Thursday adopted a sweeping decree requiring large companies operating in the country to build their headquarters domestically, officials said following a Council of Ministers meeting in the capital.

The measure, ratified during the Feb. 12 cabinet session in Ouagadougou, applies to firms with average annual revenues of at least 5 billion CFA francs (about $8.8 million) over the previous three fiscal years. It is part of a broader push to strengthen economic sovereignty and reinforce the corporate presence on Burkinabé soil.

Under the new regulations, companies are divided into four categories based on turnover. Those in the highest bracket — with revenues of 100 billion CFA francs or more — are required to construct headquarters of no less than seven stories (R+7) featuring both underground and surface parking and meeting energy efficiency standards. Firms in lower revenue bands must build facilities ranging from three to five stories, with corresponding parking and structural requirements.

The decree gives affected companies six months to submit comprehensive plans to a government commission responsible for review and approval. Once plans are validated, firms have up to 36 months to complete construction.

In a bid to ease the financial burden of compliance, authorities said the state will offer exemptions on construction materials and enable companies to acquire serviced land through the National Urban Land Development Company (SONATUR).

Government officials say the policy is designed to encourage urban development, boost employment, and increase tax mobilization by anchoring economic actors more firmly in Burkina Faso. The law implementing the requirement was passed by the transitional legislative assembly in late 2025.

The decree reflects a continuation of President Traoré’s economic agenda, which analysts say emphasizes national control over strategic economic activities. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the potential costs for foreign investors and implications for the business climate. Observers will be watching how the provisions are enforced in the coming months.