Court Jails Man For Life For Sexually Assaulting Wife’s Niece

The Special Offences Division of the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old artisan, Olumuyiwa Adjoto, to life imprisonment for the defilement and sexual assault of his wife’s six-year-old niece.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Adjoto for the rest of his life after finding him guilty of a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration under Section 137 and 261 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The judge, however, acquitted the defendant of indecent treatment and rubbing hands over the victim’s body, for lack of sufficient evidence.

The prosecutor, Babajide Boye, called four witnesses, including the convict’s wife, Olayemi Hunsa, the survivor, the Investigative Police Officer, and a medical doctor, while the convict testified in his own defence.

In his judgement, Justice Oshodi reviewed the testimony of the convict’s wife, Olayemi Hunsa, who stated that the survivor, her younger sister’s granddaughter, stayed with them in Mowo, Badagry, during the Easter holiday in April 2022.

He noted, “On 22 April, Olayemi left the girl at home around 5 a.m. to go to Idumota market. When she returned home around 5:00 pm, the prosecutrix’s

appearance was not cheerful as usual, and the child remained moody throughout dinner.

“After eating, they went outside for some fresh air. As they sat down, Olayemi placed the prosecutrix on her lap, and the child shouted and jumped down, saying, ‘My bum bum.’ When asked what happened, the child said, ‘It is daddy’.”

Olayemi said she carried the prosecutrix inside and asked what the defendant had done to her. The prosecutrix narrated that when she was writing, the defendant pushed her on the bed, put his hand in her bum bum, then put his ‘thing” and did her ‘like this.’

When she was shouting, he slapped her mouth and told her to keep quiet. He then used a white cloth to clean her, bathed her, dressed her, and told her to play with Aliya.

After this narration, Olayemi explained that she examined the child with a torchlight and discovered that she had been “dis-virgin.”

Medical examination done a few hours later also revealed the young girl had been “dis-virgined.”

Defending himself, Adjoto claimed an alibi, stating he was at Premium Pension in Agbara and his first wife’s home in Igborosun until after 8 p.m.

He alleged that marital issues with Olayemi over his first wife prompted the false accusations.”

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi held, “Olumuyiwa Adjoto, you have been found guilty of defilement contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015, and sexual assault by penetration contrary to section 261 of the same law. These are grave offences.

“I have considered your remarks urging me to show mercy toward you, as well as the prosecution’s remarks during sentencing.

“The evidence before this court has established that you defiled and sexually assaulted a six-year-old child who was entrusted to your care. You penetrated her vagina and anus, causing her immense physical and psychological trauma.

“Dr Olubukola Elizabeth Olatunji, a senior registrar at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, testified about the devastating impact of your actions on this child.

“She explained that the immediate effects include fear, difficulty trusting people, social withdrawal, possible urinary incontinence, and declining academic performance.

“The delayed psychological impacts include depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and difficulty maintaining relationships, including marital relationships.

“You have inflicted upon this innocent child wounds that may never fully heal.

“The punishment prescribed by law for the offence of defilement under section 137 of the Criminal Law is life imprisonment.

“The punishment prescribed for sexual assault by penetration under section 261 of the same law is also life imprisonment. These sentences reflect society’s condemnation of such heinous acts against children,” the judge held.

Accordingly, I sentence you as follows:

(a) On count one (defilement), you are sentenced to life imprisonment.

(b) On count two (sexual assault by penetration), you are sentenced to life imprisonment.

(c) Both sentences shall run concurrently.

“Furthermore, in accordance with sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law 2021, I order that your name be entered into the Sex Offenders Register maintained by the Lagos State Government”.