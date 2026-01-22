‘Sinners’ Breaks All-time Oscars Record With 16 Nominations

Vampire period horror film “Sinners” smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced Thursday.

The blues-inflected drama set in the 1930s segregated US South from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

It blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.”

The tally included a best actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins battling supernatural forces and racists, plus everything from screenplay to score.

“Sinners” also picked up a nomination for best casting, the first new category to be added to Hollywood’s most prestigious awards in more than two decades.

“One Battle After Another” came in second place with 13 nods including best picture, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

But its female lead, 25-year-old newcomer Chase Infiniti, was surprisingly snubbed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters.

Both of the top two nomination getters came from Warner Bros, the movie studio that is currently the target of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount.

Guillermo del Toro’s monster epic “Frankenstein,” Timothee Chalamet’s ping-pong drama “Marty Supreme” and Norwegian arthouse favorite “Sentimental Value” each bagged nine nominations.

“Hamnet,” a period drama in which William Shakespeare and his wife struggle to cope with the loss of their son in plague-ravaged Elizabethan England, secured eight.

Jessie Buckley was nominated for playing the Bard’s long-suffering wife Agnes, though the film’s male lead Paul Mescal missed out.

– Acting races –

The nominations set the stage for the 98th Oscars ceremony on March 15.

While “Sinners” tops the nominations, “One Battle” remains the frontrunner to win best picture, having won almost every precursor prize going so far this awards season.

The zany thriller about a retired revolutionary looking for his teen daughter against a wild backdrop of radical violence, immigration raids and white supremacists, broke the all-time record for nominations by Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild.

DiCaprio, Chalamet and Jordan will do battle for the best actor Oscar, along with Ethan Hawke for Broadway period drama “Blue Moon,” and Wagner Moura from Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent.”

For best actress, Buckley will compete with Emma Stone playing an alien — or is she? — in conspiracy theorist drama “Bugonia,” Renate Reinsve in “Sentimental Value,” Kate Hudson in quirky music biopic “Song Sung Blue,” and Rose Byrne as a struggling mom in indie hit “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

– International voters –

With the Academy’s overseas voter base rapidly expanding, both “Sentimental Value” and “The Secret Agent” were nominated for best picture.

But Persian-language Palme d’Or winner “It Was Just An Accident” missed out in the top category, and will compete for best international film, along with Spain’s nomadic hippie odyssey “Sirat” and heart-wrenching Palestinian docudrama “The Voice of Hind Rajab.”

Pop megastar Ariana Grande surprisingly missed out on a best supporting actress nomination for her portrayal of Glinda in “Wicked: For Good,” which failed to pick up any nods.

Recently appointed Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor opened the early-morning announcement in Los Angeles with a warning about the threat of artificial intelligence.

“We live in a time of limitless technology that enables us to push the boundaries of our cinematic experience,” she said.

“And our profound belief is that the heartbeat of film is and will always remain unmistakably human.”