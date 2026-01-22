Oscar Nominees In Key Categories [FULL LIST]

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 98th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 15.

Vampire period horror film “Sinners” shattered the all-time record for nominations with 16, followed by “One Battle After Another” with 13.

“Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value” tied with nine nominations each.

Best picture Advertisement “Bugonia” “F1” “Frankenstein” “Hamnet” Advertisement “Marty Supreme” “One Battle After Another” “The Secret Agent” “Sentimental Value” Advertisement “Sinners” “Train Dreams” Best director Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet” Best actor Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” Best actress Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value” Emma Stone, “Bugonia”