FG Lauds Funke Akindele Over ₦2bn ‘Behind The Scenes’ Box Office Feat

The Federal Government has praised actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele following the historic box office performance of her film, Behind the Scenes.

The commendation came from the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which described the achievement as a milestone for Nollywood and Nigeria’s creative industry.

In a post on X on Monday, the agency said Akindele had maintained her lead at the box office, noting that Behind the Scenes had crossed ₦2.1 billion in ticket sales.

“Funke Akindele remains in front with Behind the Scenes. Big screens, big stars, and even bigger numbers,” the agency wrote.

— National Orientation Agency, Nigeria (@NOA_Nigeria) January 26, 2026

The NOA added that the film had made history as the first Nollywood production to surpass the ₦2 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

It also noted the film’s overseas performance, with earnings of over $111,256 in Canada and $190,249 across North America, describing the feat as “proof of Nollywood’s growing global appeal.’

According to the agency, the success has positioned Behind the Scenes as the highest-grossing Nollywood film across Africa, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, while making Akindele the first filmmaker to top the African box office for three consecutive years.

Akindele first crossed the ₦2 billion milestone on January 12, rewriting Nollywood history and making her Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker.

The achievement was earlier confirmed by FilmOne Entertainment, which described the feat as record-shattering and unprecedented for the Nigerian film industry.

Reacting to the success, Akindele credited discipline, faith, and commitment to storytelling.

“Records are milestones, not the mission. Serve the story, respect the audience, refine the craft, and let the work earn its applause,” she said.

The government’s recognition adds to growing calls for sustained support for Nigeria’s creative sector, as locally produced films continue to attract record audiences at home and abroad.