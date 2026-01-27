Court Orders FCTA Workers To Suspend Ongoing Strike

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court has ordered workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to suspend their ongoing industrial action pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

The ruling followed an application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, seeking a court order compelling striking FCTA workers to return to work.

In the suit, the FCT Minister named the President and the Secretary of the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) as respondents.

Justice Subilim held that industrial action, including strikes, must be suspended once a dispute has been referred to the National Industrial Court.

Citing Section 18(1)E of the Trade Dispute Act, the court noted that the suspension ensures the dispute is properly resolved, and that ongoing strikes must halt upon the commencement of a suit by originating summons, which constitutes a referral.

READ ALSO: FCTA, FCDA Workers Begin Strike Over ‘Unmet Demands’, Shut Down Operations

The judge further stated that failure to comply with Section 18 of the Act may attract sanctions.

He emphasized that the public interest in maintaining industrial peace outweighs any inconvenience caused by suspending the strike.

The case has been adjourned to March 25, 2026, for hearing.

On January 19, workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority, commenced an industrial action, shutting down activities across Abuja, over what they described as “unmet demands” by the Federal Government.

The strike affected all FCTA secretariats, departments, agencies, area councils, and parastatals.