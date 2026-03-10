Alleged Terrorism Financing: Court Adjourns Malami, Son’s Trial To April 15

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the case against the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, on alleged terrorism financing, to April 15.

At the day’s proceedings, Counsel to the Prosecution, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), told the court that he had only recently received instructions to take over the case.

He said he needed more time to interface with witnesses before the commencement of the trial.

Counsel to the defendants, Shuaibu Aruwa, did not oppose the request for adjournment.

In her ruling, Abdulmalik granted the application and adjourned the matter to April 15 and 16 for a trial.

Malami and his son, ​​Abdulaziz, were arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on February 3 on a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

The DSS accused Malami of refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were reportedly forwarded to the office of the attorney-general for prosecution.

In the charges, the federal government alleged that Malami, sometime in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office while he served as attorney general of the federation.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the prosecution alleged that Malami and his son engaged in conduct preparatory to an act of terrorism by possessing, without a licence, a Sturm Magnum firearm, 16 live cartridges, and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in December 2025.

The defendants were also accused of unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition, offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Firearms Act.

At their first appearance on 3 February, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts. The defence applied for bail, but Judge Abdulmalik directed that formal written applications be filed.

On 27 February, the judge granted Malami and his son bail of ₦200 million each, with conditions including surrender of travel documents and provision of sureties with verifiable property.