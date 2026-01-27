Dangote Refinery Hikes Gantry Petrol Price To ₦799, Pump Price To ₦839 Per Litre At MRS Stations

Management of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a new gantry Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price of ₦799, and a pump price of ₦839 per litre at MRS stations nationwide.

The adjustment in prices was revealed in a statement by the Refinery on Monday.

The development follows the previous gantry price of ₦699 per litre, and the ₦739 pump price announced ahead of the last yuletide celebration.

Ahead of the 2025 Christmas celebration, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a petrol price cut to ₦739 per litre nationwide, with initial implementation at MRS stations in Lagos.

Dangote, at a press briefing at the Lekki refinery, said the gantry price had been reduced from ₦828 to ₦699 per litre.

He assured that the ₦739 per litre pump price would be enforced and emphasised his commitment to fight price manipulation.

“Starting from Tuesday, MRS will start selling petrol at N739/litre. Definitely, we will enforce that low price. We will make sure that it’s implemented. If you have your truck, you can come here and buy it. We are selling at N699. The N699 includes the percentage of NMDPRA. So what actually comes out to us is about N389 or so.

“Those who want to keep the price to sabotage the government, we will fight as much as we can to make sure that these prices are down. N970 is not the price. If you have money to come and buy, you can pick up petrol at N699,” he told journalists at the time.

However, in the statement sent by the Refinery management to journalists on Monday, Dangote noted that with the festive period concluded, “PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability.

“Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is ₦799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at ₦839 per litre”, according to the statement, signalling an increase in price from the earlier announced pump price of ₦739 per litre.

The Refinery, however, reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide product supply.

While speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, stated that the Refinery “continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally.”

He noted that the Refinery’s design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities.

According to him, this capability ensures that the domestic supply remains stable and uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the Refinery’s management has alleged that some oil marketers are robbing the masses of the benefits of price cuts.

The Refinery noted that during the last festive period, it implemented a deliberate, temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians amid heightened household spending.

This, the Refinery, said marked the second consecutive festive season in which it absorbed high costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

It, however, noted that despite the price reduction, “many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction”.

Last December, The Refinery had slashed the gantry price from ₦828 to ₦699 per litre.

The move marked one of the several cuts in gantry prices by the Refinery, a gesture that pitched Dangote against oil marketers who accused the businessman of plotting to hijack the downstream market.

Speaking further, the Refinery, however, defended its position as a domestic producer, that “continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.”

Dangote Petroleum Refinery noted that it remained focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians.