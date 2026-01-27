Heavy Security Presence At Onitsha Market As Traders Voice Frustration Over Closure

As security forces maintain strict control over Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State, traders have expressed frustration over the enforcement of the market closure, criticizing the government’s approach.

While some traders questioned the fairness of the shutdown—arguing that many business owners who had traveled to bigger markets within the country and abroad had procured goods and were ready to commence sales after the yuletide period—others said the directive would increase hardship, as many depend on daily sales to survive.

On the other hand, some traders praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the action, noting that compliance with an order issued by a recognized authority in the state outweighs compliance with an order issued by unknown actors.

Some appealed to the governor to maintain the same level of security next Monday, saying they are ready to resume business.

Early on Tuesday, personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services were deployed to help barricade entrances and prevent traders from accessing their shops. Additional operatives were stationed at key points to turn back those attempting to enter the market.

Reacting to the development, Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, said the heavy security presence at the market is to ensure maintenance of law and order in line with the state government’s directive.

He urged traders to fully cooperate with the directives in the interest of public safety, security, and economic stability, adding that the security agencies would ensure the situation in Onitsha and across Anambra State remains calm and under control.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo ordered the closure of Onitsha Main Market following an unscheduled inspection on Monday, which revealed that most traders had not opened their shops in compliance with the sit-at-home order imposed by non-state actors.

The government has emphasized that Mondays are now regular working days and warned that any contrary action will attract stricter sanctions.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefoh, statistics show that Anambra State is losing an average of ₦8 billion every Monday the Onitsha Main Market is not functional.