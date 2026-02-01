SERAP Sues NNPCL Over ‘Failure To Account For Missing ₦22.3bn, $49.7m Oil Money’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited over the “failure to account for the alleged missing or diverted ₦22.3 billion, USD$49.7 million, £14.3 million and €5.2 million oil money.”

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the suit followed the damning allegations documented in the 2022 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, which was published on 9 September 2025.

The suit was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The group is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the NNPCL to account for the alleged missing or diverted N22.3 billion, USD$49.7 million, £14.3 million, and €5.2 million oil money.”

It also asked the court to “direct and compel the NNPCL to disclose the specific financial transactions carried out in respect of the alleged missing or diverted N22.3 billion, USD$49.7 million, £14.3 million and €5.2 million oil money, including details of disbursement, the contractors, and other individuals who collected the money.”

READ ALSO: Senate Sets March 17 For Passage Of ₦58.472trn 2026 Budget

“The diverted or misappropriated oil revenues reflect a failure of NNPCL accountability more generally and are directly linked to the institution’s continuing failure to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability,” SERAP argued.

“Granting the reliefs sought would strike a blow against the impunity of those responsible for the missing or diverted oil money, and ensure that the money is returned for the sake of NNPCL’s victims—Nigerians.

“The allegations have also undermined the economic development of the country, trapped the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprived them of opportunities.

“The Auditor-General has for many years documented reports of disappearance of oil money from the NNPCL. Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of these missing oil money meant to provide essential public services for Nigerians.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “Combating the corruption epidemic in the oil sector would alleviate poverty, improve access of Nigerians to basic public goods and services, and enhance the ability of the government to meet its human rights and anti-corruption obligations.”