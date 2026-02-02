Police Urge NLC To Shift FCT Protest Over Security Concerns

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), FCT Council, to reconsider and reschedule its planned peaceful protest scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026, citing security concerns within the Federal Capital City.

The protest, which is expected to hold within the Federal Capital City (FCC), was organised by the NLC in support of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), whose members are currently observing an indefinite strike over unresolved labour disputes with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appeal from the police followed a mobilisation notice issued earlier by the leadership of the NLC FCT Council directing affiliate unions to converge on the Labour House as early as 7:00 a.m. ahead of the demonstration.

In a statement released on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, acknowledged the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly but warned of credible intelligence suggesting that the protest could be infiltrated and hijacked by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and other non-state actors.

The police noted that such interference could pose a serious threat to public safety and security, prompting the request for the protest to be postponed to a later date in the interest of maintaining peace and order. The Command reassured residents of the FCT of its readiness to safeguard lives and property at all times.

This development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing industrial dispute involving workers of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), operating under the JUAC platform.

The workers commenced an indefinite strike on January 19, 2026, over the alleged failure of authorities to pay outstanding promotion arrears and other entitlements.

In response to the strike, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, alongside the FCTA, approached the National Industrial Court, seeking an order to restrain JUAC leaders from continuing the industrial action. The court, presided over by Justice E. D. Subilim, subsequently ordered the suspension of the strike to enable further dialogue between the parties.

Following the court’s decision, the Minister appealed to the workers to resume duties in compliance with the ruling.