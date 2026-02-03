Morocco To Appeal AFCON Bans, Fines After Final Chaos

Morocco’s football federation said it will appeal disciplinary sanctions and fines imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the chaotic scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal last month.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined a total of $315,000 last month, added to bans against two of its players.

In a statement, the FRMF said it would lodge an appeal “in order to preserve all rights guaranteed by the regulations”, citing “non-conformity of these sanctions with the extent and seriousness of the incidents that occurred”.

The AFCON final on January 18 took a series of dramatic turns from late in regular time when an Ismaila Sarr goal was disallowed for a foul on 2025 African player of the year Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco were then awarded a penalty when forward Brahim Diaz was fouled, sparking furious Senegalese protests.

Morocco missed the long-delayed penalty with a weak shot from Diaz saved by Edouard Mendy. The match then went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal a second AFCON title.

While play was halted over the disputed penalty, some Senegal supporters threw projectiles and others temporarily invaded the pitch before police and security staff intervened.

Morocco was fined $200,000 for the “inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys”.

Another fine of $100,000 was imposed for the “improper conduct” of players and technical staff who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the work of the Congolese referee.

There was also a $15,000 fine after Moroccan supporters used lasers to try and distract Senegalese players.

And for “unsporting behaviour”, Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and a fine of $100,000, while captain and defender Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF), which was fined a total of $615,000 for various offences during the final and whose head coach Pape Thiaw was banned for five games, also said it would appeal the sanctions.

Two players from the Senegalese contingent, Iliman Ndiaye and Sarr received two-match bans for “unsporting behaviour towards the referee”.

Senegal’s sanctions included the “unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity”.

AFP