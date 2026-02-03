Singer Market Fire: Kano Govt Sympathizes With Traders

The Kano State Government has sympathized with traders who were affected by the fire outbreak that gutted goods worth billions of naira at the popular Singer Market on Monday.

Governor Abba Yusuf, in a statement, described the incident as unfortunate and deeply distressing, while assuring the traders of the administration’s solidarity and support as they navigate the difficult aftermath of the disaster.

READ ALSO: Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Building In Computer Village

The governor assured that the government would explore practical ways to assist the affected traders in collaboration with other stakeholders so as to cushion the effects of losses recorded.

He prayed that God should grant the victims comfort and strength to replace their losses with better opportunities, while committing to ensuring the protection of lives and properties across the state.

The Kano State Government asked all relevant authorities in the state, particularly the Kano State Fire Service, to intensify efforts in fire prevention measures and public enlightenment campaigns in other markets and commercial centers in Kano State.