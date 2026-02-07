NBA Urges NASS To Approve Mandatory Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the National Assembly to reconsider and approve a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill that would mandate the electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

The call followed the adoption of a report by NBA President Afam Osigwe, SAN, at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Maiduguri, Borno State, on February 5, 2026.

The report expressed concern over the Senate’s recent rejection of an amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, which would have required presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results in real time to the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal immediately after Form EC8A was duly signed, stamped, and countersigned by party agents.

READ ALSO: Electoral Act Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading, Senate Retains Existing Provision On Result Transmission

The NEC noted that the current discretionary language in the Electoral Act—allowing presiding officers to “transfer the results … in a manner as prescribed by the Commission”—weakens the legal foundation for transparent, real-time reporting.

According to the council, the ambiguity leaves room for manipulation, misinterpretation, and post-election disputes.

In adopting Osigwe’s report, the NEC resolved that the National Assembly should urgently pass the proposed amendment to Clause 60(3) to clearly compel electronic transmission of results.

It emphasised that explicit statutory requirements, rather than discretionary wording, are essential to safeguard electoral transparency, protect the integrity of votes, and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The NEC further highlighted that credible elections are central to a functioning democracy. Continued resistance to enforceable electronic transmission measures, the council said, undermines democratic accountability.

“Technology-backed transparency is no longer optional in a modern democracy,” the NEC stressed, calling on Nigeria to align its electoral framework with global best practices.

The council concluded by urging lawmakers to demonstrate legislative responsibility and statesmanship by supporting the amendment.

The NBA reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagement and advocacy to ensure that Nigeria’s electoral laws clearly reflect the will of the people as expressed at the ballot.