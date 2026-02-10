Amaechi, Son Join Protest Over E-Transmission Of Election Results, Says APC Is Afraid

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has joined other protesters as demonstrations against the Senate’s rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of election results continued in Abuja on Tuesday.

The protest, which began on Monday, is opposed to the Senate’s decision to reject real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Amaechi, who attended the protest with his son—a medical doctor—said he brought him along in case the demonstration turns violent and injuries are sustained.

The former Minister of Transportation explained that he came with his son to demonstrate his belief that during major protests, leaders should be at the forefront with their families.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) called on Nigerians to rise up, adding that all opposition parties ought to be on the streets to protest the Senate’s decision.

Amaechi alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is opposed to electronic transmission of election results because it fears losing elections.

“I believe that the opposition parties should come out—PDP, ADC, everybody should be out—to protest against the attempt of one party,” Amaechi said.

“If we come out, and they say the opposition has hijacked (the protest), what is APC doing? Are they not hijacking? What are they afraid of? I thought they said they have 31 governors. Tinubu is not Jonathan. The only way a good politician will know he has done well is by the people.”

He questioned why the party would be afraid, despite having several opposition governors and prominent politicians defecting to its ranks.

He further stated that while Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu may ignore the demands of Nigerians, opposition parties and civil society organisations would persist until the decision is reversed.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force barricaded major roads leading to the National Assembly, where the Senate is scheduled to hold an emergency plenary session on Tuesday.

The protest is being led by human rights activist Aisha Yusuf, alongside several civil society groups that initiated the demonstration on Monday.