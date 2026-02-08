We Need Leaders Who Are Willing To Die For Nigeria — Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has called for selfless leadership in Nigeria, saying the country will not make meaningful progress until it finds leaders willing to make ultimate sacrifices for the nation.

The 48-year-old actress, in an interview on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television, said Nigeria’s challenges lie squarely with leadership, not the citizens.

Omotola, whose career spans more than three decades, argued that Nigeria needs leaders who are genuinely selfless and prepared to put national interest above personal safety or material gain.

“Until we find leaders in Nigeria who are ready to die for this country, we haven’t started.

“When you see a leader who says, ‘I am ready to die,’ someone who is willing to put his life on the line, that’s when real change begins,” she said on Sunday.

Clarifying her position, the actress noted that her call was not an endorsement of violence but a demand for courage, conviction, and integrity in leadership.

“I’m not saying violence. It’s a mindset. You can’t be afraid, and you can’t be materialistic,” she added.

Rejecting the notion that Nigerians are to blame for the country’s struggles, she stressed that law, order, and accountability must begin from the top.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re still where we are now because we’re a very fortunate, very blessed nation. We have everything that every other nation wants, needs, and is clamouring for.

“It upsets me when I hear, ‘Oh, Nigerians are the problem, not the leaders.’ What keeps any nation sane or in order is laws and enforcement, and it starts from the top,” she stated.

‘Tribalism, Voter Suppression’

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Omotola also warned against tribal politics, describing it as destructive and unnecessary.

“I pray that tribalism will not be on the table in this election. It’s sad that people are still doing this when there are bigger issues,” she said.

The award-winning actress recounted her experience during the last general election, alleging voter suppression in her polling unit, which she said was driven by ethnic bias.

Asked if there was voter suppression, she responded, “Yes, there was, and I have proof.”

According to her, attempts to intimidate or suppress voters only deepen divisions and fuel resentment.

“You cannot suppress a human being. You’ll only make people angry and push them towards revolt. If you convince people instead, you can find ways to work together,” she said.

Emphasising her belief in national unity, Omotola described herself as a true Nigerian with cultural ties across the country.

“I schooled in the North, my husband is half Igbo, I’ve worked extensively in the East, and I’m Yoruba by birth. I love every part of this country,” she said.

The filmmaker also praised the entrepreneurial spirit in places such as Aba, arguing that Nigeria has the capacity to outperform many global economies if united and focused.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country. We’re better than Dubai if we’re serious, and we’re better than China,” she added.