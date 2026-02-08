Pope Leo XIV Condemns Attacks In Nigeria, Urges Authorities To Protect Citizens

Pope Leo XIV has condemned the recent wave of violent attacks across Nigeria, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and calling on authorities to act decisively to protect citizens.

“It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria, leading to a heavy loss of life. I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism,” the pontiff wrote in a post on his X handle, adding that he received news of the attacks with strong concern.

“I likewise hope that the competent Authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen. #PrayTogether.”

The Pope’s statement comes amid a series of deadly attacks in several parts of the country, with Kwara State recording the most devastating incident.

Between February 3 and 4, 2026, armed assailants attacked the villages of Woro and Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State in what has been described by residents as a massacre.

READ ALSO: US Condemn Kwara Attack, Laud Nigerian Troops Deployment As Türkiye Pledges Military Support

While reports indicate 162 people were killed, local officials and survivors believe the death toll has exceeded 200 as bodies continue to be recovered from surrounding bushland. The police and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, however, confirmed that 75 people were dead from the attack.

In response, President Bola Tinubu ordered the deployment of additional troops to the area and declared a nationwide security emergency. An army battalion has since been sent to Kaiama under a new military operation aimed at restoring order. Vice President Kashim Shettima also visited Ilorin on February 7 to commiserate with the state government and affected communities.

The killings drew international condemnation. The United Nations, the United States, and Türkiye denounced the violence and called for accountability.

In separate statements, they described it as heinous, with Türkiye pledging military support to Nigeria’s efforts to combat insecurity.

Amnesty International has, however, criticised the Nigerian government over what it described as serious security lapses, noting that residents had reportedly raised concerns about impending attacks weeks before the massacre.

Meanwhile, other deadly incidents were recorded across the country within the same period. In Katsina State, armed groups killed between 21 and 35 people in Doma village, Tafoki ward, during coordinated house-to-house attacks that reportedly shattered a five-month peace pact between the community and local armed gangs.

In Benue State, suspected armed herdsmen attacked the Abande settlement in Kwande Local Government Area on February 3, killing at least 16 people, including a Mobile Police officer, and looting a local market.

Similarly, in Niger State, gunmen launched an attack on communities in Agwara and Mashegu local government areas on February 1, setting a police station ablaze and abducting several residents.

The latest attacks have renewed concerns over the country’s security challenges, with growing calls for stronger protection of vulnerable communities and more decisive action against armed groups.