NITDA DG Pledges Support For CAC’s AI-Driven Transformation

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in its drive toward an artificial intelligence–enabled transformation.

Abdullahi made this pledge while delivering a goodwill message at the CAC’s 35th anniversary celebration in Abuja, where he commended the Commission for its resilience, consistency, and sustained growth over the years.

He observed that many organisations tend to experience stagnation or decline after periods of success, but noted that CAC has continued to evolve and improve its performance.

According to him, the Commission’s journey is one marked by continuous progress, which he described as an ability to “thrive, thrive, and thrive.”

Reflecting on his early engagement with the Commission, the NITDA Director General highlighted that institutional transformation was prioritised from the outset of the current Registrar General’s leadership, laying a strong foundation for innovation and reform.

Abdullahi stressed that genuine progress in today’s digital economy requires the deliberate integration of artificial intelligence into organisational processes. He praised the Registrar General’s vision and resolve to embed AI across CAC’s operations, describing it as both timely and strategic.

Assuring the Commission of NITDA’s full backing, he stated that the agency would work closely with CAC to deploy AI solutions across its diverse processes.

He explained that AI integration would introduce intelligence into workflows, simplify company registration and business management for Nigerians, and significantly enhance cybersecurity measures to guard against hacking and fraud.

He further noted that equipping CAC staff with advanced AI tools would enable the Commission to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraudsters.

Abdullahi added that NITDA would also ensure that all deployed AI systems adhere strictly to principles of ethics, responsibility, and accountability, in line with global best practices.