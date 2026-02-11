GoNigeria Expands Advocacy, Calls For Deeper Democratic Reforms in Nigeria

The GoNigeria Initiative has announced an expansion of its advocacy efforts, calling for broader reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s democratic foundations beyond periodic elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the civic advocacy group said that while elections remain central to democracy, sustainable democratic governance depends on strong institutions, protected freedoms, judicial credibility, and the security of citizens.

Beyond Voter Mobilisation

GoNigeria was initially established to encourage citizen participation in elections, particularly among young Nigerians, through voter registration, collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and active participation in the electoral process.

However, the initiative says Nigeria’s democratic experience requires a wider intervention. It has now expanded its mandate to include advocacy for electoral reform, freedom of speech, judicial reform, and improved security.

According to the group, democracy risks becoming symbolic rather than meaningful if these foundational issues are not addressed.

Four Pillars of Democratic Stability

The initiative identified four priority areas it considers essential for a durable democracy:

Electoral Reform:

GoNigeria says credible elections remain the cornerstone of democratic legitimacy, noting that vote-buying, intimidation, and disputed outcomes have historically weakened public confidence in the electoral process.

Freedom of Speech:

The group emphasized that free expression allows citizens, civil society, and the media to scrutinize power, promote inclusion, and strengthen political competition.

Judicial Reform:

An independent and efficient judiciary, the statement noted, is critical for upholding the rule of law, resolving electoral disputes, and protecting fundamental rights.

Security of Life and Property:

The initiative also warned that insecurity — including insurgency, kidnapping, and election-related violence — continues to limit political participation and undermine democratic governance.

Citizens’ Role in Democracy

GoNigeria stressed that democracy depends not only on institutions and laws but also on citizens who understand, value, and actively defend democratic principles.

The group called on Nigerians to participate in ongoing advocacy efforts aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and deepening public trust in governance.

The statement was signed by the Convener, Atedo Peterside, on behalf of the initiative’s advocates drawn from civil society, governance, business, and the creative sector.

See full statement below: