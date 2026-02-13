World Leaders, Tech Bosses To Attend AI Summit In India

At least 17 heads of state, the United Nations chief, and several global tech CEOs are set to attend next week’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, said Friday.

Touted as the biggest yet, it is the fourth edition of the annual global gathering to address the risks and opportunities posed by the booming artificial intelligence technology.

Leaders from France, Brazil, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and 13 other nations will join, as well as Google’s Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, according to a statement from India’s foreign ministry.

The summit “will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI”, it said.

Panels and talks are planned from Monday, and on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the two-day summit with leaders.

Earlier editions of the AI Impact Summit were held in Paris, Seoul, and the British wartime code-breaking hub Bletchley.

The Delhi event will focus on issues like child safety and sustainability.

Leaders from Bhutan, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Serbia, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, and Switzerland are among those who have confirmed they will attend, according to the foreign ministry.

Ministerial delegations from at least 45 countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also be at the summit.

