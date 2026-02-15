Osun Poll: INEC Clears 14 Parties As PDP, LP Missing

Ahead of the August 8 governorship election in Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 14 parties for the exercise.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) were not cleared for the election.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo by INEC’s spokesman in Osun State, Musa Olurode.

He said the 14 parties successfully completed their primaries and uploaded the names and particulars of their candidates, including running mates, within the stipulated deadline.

“INEC hereby notifies political parties and the general public that, following the conclusion of political party primaries and the close of the period for uploading the names and particulars of candidates and their running mates, 14 political parties successfully complied with the Commission’s requirements within the stipulated timeframe,” the statement read in part.

The parties cleared are Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Olurode said the commission had published the personal particulars of candidates and their running mates (Form EC9) in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the timetable for the election.

“Copies of each candidate’s details will be displayed at the INEC State Office, the 30 Local Government Area offices, and the Area Office of the Commission in Osun on Monday, February 16,” he added.

Olurode also urged political parties, candidates, and the public to inspect the published documents as provided by law.

On his part, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, reassured stakeholders of INEC’s commitment to transparency and professionalism in conducting the election, calling for continued support from parties and the public.