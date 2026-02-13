ADC, PDP, LP Not On Ballot, As INEC Promises Credible Bye-Elections In Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP) will not participate in the forthcoming bye-elections in two constituencies of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The bye-elections are scheduled to hold in Khana State Constituency II and Ahoada East State Constituency II on February 21.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Gabriel Yomere, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said five candidates are contesting in Khana Constituency II, while seven candidates will vie for the seat in Ahoada East Constituency II.

The participating political parties are AA, APC, APM, BP, NNPP, YPP, and ZLP.

The Commission explained that the PDP did not conduct a primary and therefore failed to produce a candidate for the poll.

The ADC was excluded due to its inability to successfully upload its candidate’s details to the INEC nomination portal before the deadline.

The Labour Party (LP) is currently embroiled in litigation over its candidacy process, making it ineligible to field a candidate for the bye-elections.

Yomere said all Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines have been configured and are ready for deployment, while training and screening of election personnel are ongoing.

To enhance credibility, the Commission stated that all Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the exercise are drawn from core INEC staff, given that the elections are being held in only two local government areas.

Other ad hoc staff, including Assistant Presiding Officers, are being sourced from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said that non-sensitive materials have already been distributed to the respective local government areas, while sensitive materials will be delivered to the Registration Area Centres on the morning of the election under security escort.

INEC also disclosed that potential flashpoints have been identified, with security agencies briefed to ensure adequate deployment to prevent violence and maintain order throughout the process.

The Commission assured voters and stakeholders that it is committed to conducting a free, fair, and credible election in both constituencies.