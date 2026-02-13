LP Petitions IGP Over Alleged Police Complicity In Secretariat ‘Invasion’

The Labour Party has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over what it described as the complicity of officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the alleged invasion and occupation of its National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

In a statement dated February 13, 2026, and signed by its Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, the party alleged that the FCT Command unlawfully took sides in an ongoing leadership dispute by denying members of the National Working Committee access to their offices while granting entry to a rival faction.

READ ALSO: NNPP Slams U.S. Bill Seeking Visa Ban, Asset Freeze On Kwankwaso

“For the past one year, there has been all manner of threats by some disgruntled elements in the Labour Party to picket, invade and occupy the National Secretariat of the Labour Party in Utako,” the statement read.

The party alleged that the latest incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, when “some hoodlums, according to security personnel at the Secretariat, scaled into the party compound to pull down the party’s billboards and replaced them with those of Nenadi Usman.

The faction in question is reportedly led by Nenadi Usman under what the party described as a self-styled National Caretaker Committee.

According to the statement, by dawn on Tuesday, police officers from the Area Command, Life Camp, had barricaded the entrance gate, preventing the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, the National Secretary and other national officers from accessing their offices.

“To our chagrin, police officers from Area Command, Life Camp barricaded the entrance gate and prevented our National Chairman, National Secretary and some other National Officers from entering their offices,” Olorunfemi said.

He further alleged that the officers permitted only certain individuals whose names appeared on a list in their possession to enter the premises, including Ikechukwu Emetu and Usman.

The party claimed that Usman also addressed a press conference at the Secretariat under police protection.

Following the incident, the Labour Party said it met with the FCT Commissioner of Police and was directed to the Area Commander, Life Camp, who reportedly assured them that “the Police must maintain professionalism and neutrality in internal affairs of political parties.”

However, the party expressed dismay that on Wednesday, February 11, a larger contingent of officers allegedly returned to barricade the premises while allowing members of the rival faction to hoist banners of a “so-called Caretaker Chairman.”

“It is not in doubt that there is a certain group calling themselves the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Nenadi Esther Usman who invaded the office and are bent on causing a breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.

The party argued that if the premises were to be sealed, no faction should have been granted access. “If the office was going to be sealed off temporarily, no group should be allowed access so as not to create the impression of bias on the side of the police,” it stated.

Reacting to allegations made during Usman’s press briefing that the Abure-led executive broke into the Secretariat and removed files, the party dismissed the claims.

“How can she say that their office was invaded when, indeed, the office still belongs to the Abure-led executive? How can any reasonable person be talking about breaking in? Do you break into what you already have?” the statement said.

On reports that hoodlums were arrested at the Secretariat, the party challenged the police to provide evidence.

“We challenge the police to produce the hoodlums that were alleged to have been arrested in the party office,” Olorunfemi said, adding that only three persons were arrested — “one of whom is the FCT State Secretary of the party who lives in the premises and two other boys brewing kunu drinks for their daily living in the office.”

The party also disclosed that it had earlier written to the police on January 25 after receiving intelligence that the office would be invaded. It accused the rival faction of resorting to “self-help” rather than the legal process.

“Ordinarily, when there is a motion for stay of execution, and there is a pending appeal, all parties are supposed to maintainthe status quo. By the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, there are procedures forthe enforcement of judgments. What they did was self-help.”

The party further alleged that there were plans to arrest some of its national officers, including the National Chairman, and called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene.

“We implore the IGP to use his good offices in directing that the police officers maintain professionalism and neutrality in their current intervention at the Labour Party National Headquarters,” the statement added.

While urging its supporters to remain calm, the party said it was pursuing all lawful avenues to resolve the dispute and defend what it described as its legitimate leadership.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Police Force had not issued an official response to the allegations.