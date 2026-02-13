NNPP Slams U.S. Bill Seeking Visa Ban, Asset Freeze On Kwankwaso

The Campaign Secretary of the NNPP, Folashade Aliu, has criticised a proposed bill imposing sanctions, including a visa ban and asset freeze, on a former governor of Kano and national leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Aliu described it as malicious and unjust for singling out one individual in a country of over 260 million people.

The bill also listed Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Aliu questioned the rationale behind targeting a single person in a matter as sensitive and far-reaching as religion and terrorism.

“How can anybody in their right senses put up a bill that is as important as talking about religion and terrorism and single out one individual in this country?” she said.

Aliu further maintained that there is no evidence linking Kwankwaso to any extremist group.

“There is no evidence that it’s aligned to this group. They have not seen anything,” she said, insisting that if any credible evidence existed, it should be made public.

She also argued that even if a fraction of Nigeria’s estimated 260 to 270 million population occupies leadership positions, whether one per cent or as little as 0.01 per cent, it would still represent a significant number of people capable of addressing national concerns.

According to her, the decision to focus legislative action on one person raises concerns about the intent behind the bill.

“If you cannot do anything but find an individual, that tells you how malicious this whole arrangement is,” the lawmaker stated.

Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah Visa Ban

Five United States lawmakers introduced a bill at the country’s House of Representatives seeking to compel the Secretary of State to submit a “comprehensive report on US efforts to address the ongoing religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria”.

If the proposed legislation becomes law, the Departments of State and Treasury are expected to impose sanctions, including a visa ban and asset freeze, on “individuals or entities responsible for severe religious freedom violations” in Nigeria.

The entities and individuals listed for sanctions were Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and national leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and those described as “Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria

The bill was introduced on Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The congressmen who sponsored the proposed legislation are Chris Smith, Riley Moore (bill author), Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Bill Huizenga.

The proposed legislation is titled: ‘Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026’.

In a copy of the bill seen by TheCable, the sponsors said US President Donald Trump “acted justly” by redesignating Nigeria as a country of particular concern (CPC).

The lawmakers stated that the US should use “all available diplomatic, humanitarian, economic, and security tools to pressure the Government of Nigeria to end impunity for perpetrators of mass atrocities and religious persecution and protect Christian communities, clergy, and other targeted religious minorities”.

Kwankwsiyya Movement Condemns Bill

The Kwankwasiyya Movement rejected the move by five United States lawmakers to blacklist its leader, Kwankwaso.

The movement described the inclusion of the former Kano State Governor’s name as “unfounded” and “politically motivated,” demanding its immediate removal from the proposed legislation.

“We state unequivocally that these allegations are consistent with nothing in the verifiable public record of Senator Kwankwaso’s life and service,” said spokesperson Habibu Sale Mohammed.

The movement specifically addressed claims made by US Rep. Riley Moore, one of the bill’s sponsors, who reportedly linked Kwankwaso to religious extremism due to the implementation of Sharia law during his tenure as governor. Defending the record, the group argued that Sharia-based legal systems in Northern Nigeria were constitutional developments not unique to Kano.

“The constitutional development of Sharia-based legal systems… was neither unique to Kano State nor the initiative of one individual,” the statement read. “To single out Senator Kwankwaso while similar constitutional arrangements exist in several states raises serious questions about the evidentiary standard behind such a recommendation.”