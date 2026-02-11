US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Sanction Miyetti Allah, Kwankwaso, Fulani Militia

Five US lawmakers have introduced a bill to the US Congress, seeking to impose sanctions on former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for alleged violations of religious freedom.

The bill, “Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026,” was introduced by Chris Smith, Riley Moore, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Bill Huizenga.

Details of the bill, which was posted on the US Congress website, claimed that Kwankwaso was one of the individuals contributing to systemic religious “persecution of Christians that has persisted” in Nigeria.

If the proposed legislation, introduced to Congress on Tuesday, becomes law, the Departments of State and Treasury are expected to impose sanctions, including a visa ban and asset freeze, on “individuals or entities responsible for severe religious freedom violations” in Nigeria.

“The Department of State and the Department of the Treasury should impose targeted sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, on individuals or entities responsible for severe religious freedom violations, or report to Congress the reasons such sanctions have not been imposed, including— Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor; Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN); and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore,” part of the bill sighted by Channels Television, read.

Others targeted included those the bill described as “Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria”.

Some of the provisions of the proposed legislation mandate the Secretary of State to determine whether certain Fulani-ethnic militias in Nigeria qualify as a foreign terrorist organisation.

As of the time of this report, neither Kwankwaso nor the groups have commented on the allegations contained in the proposed legislation.

The move came months after US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over what he described as the persecution of Christians in the West African nation, a development the sponsors of the bill said was justified.

But the Nigerian authorities have denied claims of persecution, saying they respect all religions.

Trump had, late last year, threatened military action in Nigeria if the Federal Government did not address the situation. On Christmas Day, the US launched strikes in Nigeria targeted at terrorists.

The Nigerian government and Trump later disclosed that the military action was a joint effort between both nations.

“On Christmas Day, in close coordination with the government of Nigeria, we worked with them, but they’ve got to get tougher,” Trump said last week while addressing guests at the National Breakfast in Washington.

“I ordered powerful air strikes to decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands. It’s not even believable,” he said.

“We hit them so hard they still don’t know what the hell happened. And we were going to do it on a different day. I said no, do it on Christmas. So they understand it.”

Following the US president’s threat, Nigeria intensified diplomatic efforts with US authorities, sending a high-powered delegation to the North American powerhouse.

Some US lawmakers also visited Nigeria for a first-hand assessment of the situation.