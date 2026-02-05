VIDEO: We Worked With Nigeria To Launch Christmas Day Strikes On ISIS – Trump

United States President Donald Trump has disclosed that the American government coordinated the Sokoto Christmas Day air strikes against ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday while addressing guests at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. president, the strikes were ordered to “decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands.”

The US President explained why he ordered the strikes that day.

He said, “On Christmas Day in close coordination with the government of Nigeria, we worked with them, but they’ve got to get tougher.

“I ordered powerful air strikes to decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands. It’s not even believable.

“We hit them so hard they still don’t know what the hell happened. And we were going to do it on a different day. I said no, do it on Christmas. So they understand it.”

“Remember, Christmas was when I ran in 2015. When I announced, I said we’re going to bring back Christmas because the word Christmas was almost gone and people didn’t use Christmas anymore.

“We brought back the word Christmas. They didn’t want to use it and we’re using it again.”

He added that he gave specific instructions to ensure the operation took place on Christmas Day.

“I specifically told Pete, I said hit them on Christmas Day, not earlier and not later. And man, did he hit them. So then we hit them again recently. We hit them again pretty hard,” Trump said.

Trump had on December 26, announced “powerful and deadly” strikes against Islamic State militants in northwestern Nigeria on the 25th, after he warned the group to stop killing Christians in the country.

The Department of Defense said “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed in an attack conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was among the guests at the faith-based gathering, which was attended by political and civic leaders from across the world.

Trump praised Mrs Tinubu, describing her as a “very respected woman.”

His comments highlighted Mrs Tinubu’s influence and stature, drawing applause from the audience.

In his address, Trump recognised the Nigerian First Lady’s role as a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest churches and referenced her pastoral background.

“We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria — a very respected woman. Thank you very much, it’s a great honour, a very respected person too,” Trump said.

The acknowledgement placed the Nigerian First Lady among prominent global faith leaders present at the event, which brings together political figures, clergy, and policymakers for prayers and reflections on leadership, governance, and national values.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual February event that convenes members of the U.S. Congress, religious leaders, and international guests.