‘Very Respected Woman’, Trump Praises Remi Tinubu At US Prayer Breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as a “very respected woman” during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C on Thursday.

Trump made the remarks while addressing participants at the faith-based gathering, which was attended by political and civic leaders from across the world.

His comments highlighted Mrs Tinubu’s influence and stature, drawing applause from the audience.

In his address, Trump recognised the Nigerian First Lady’s role as a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest churches and referenced her pastoral background.

“We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria — a very respected woman. Thank you very much, it’s a great honour, a very respected person too,” Trump said.

The acknowledgement placed the Nigerian First Lady among prominent global faith leaders present at the event, which brings together political figures, clergy, and policymakers for prayers and reflections on leadership, governance, and national values.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual February event that convenes members of the U.S. Congress, religious leaders, and international guests.