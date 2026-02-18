Ramadan: Kano Govt Orders Closure of Entertainment Centres, Exempts Event Venues

The Kano Government has ordered the immediate closure of all entertainment centres across the state ahead of the Ramadan fasting period.

The directive, announced on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abdullahi Sulaiman, affects entertainment centres popularly known as gala houses, as well as Disc Jockey (DJ) operators operating under the board’s regulatory jurisdiction.

“Effective from Wednesday, 18 February 2026, all such venues will remain closed until the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The directive will take effect from 10:00 p.m. on that day,” the statement read.

The board explained that the measure is intended to create a calm and morally conducive environment to enable Muslim faithful to observe the fasting period without distractions.

“The action is intended to create a peaceful environment for residents to observe the Ramadan fast in accordance with religious injunctions,” Sulaiman stated.

He added that entertainment activities under the board’s supervision would remain suspended throughout the fasting period, while a date for reopening—particularly in preparation for Eid celebrations—would be communicated in due course.

“The closure will remain in force throughout the fasting period, while the date for reopening, particularly during the Eid celebrations, will be announced at the appropriate time,” he said.

Enforcement and Compliance

The board urged owners of affected centres and DJs to comply fully with the directive.

“Enforcement teams will be mobilised to monitor compliance, and any defiance of this order will attract appropriate sanctions,” Sulaiman warned.

The agency noted that the decision falls squarely within its mandate to regulate entertainment activities and promote moral and social order during religious seasons.

Event Centres Not Affected

Amid concerns and mixed reactions from residents, the board clarified that the directive does not apply to event centres used for weddings, conferences, or political gatherings.

One of the board’s directors, Usman Dankwano, emphasised that only venues strictly classified as entertainment outlets—such as gala houses and similar recreational joints under the board’s jurisdiction—are affected.

“Places meant purely for entertainment, like gala houses and similar joints which are under the jurisdiction of the Censorship Board, are affected,” Dankwano explained.

He said that event centres fall outside the board’s regulatory authority.

“Event centres are not even under our jurisdiction. People misunderstood the directive,” he added.