Former Kano Commissioner Kabir Dandago Dies

A former Commissioner for Finance in Kano State, Kabir Dandago, has died.

The Director of Information at Bayero University Kano, Lamara Garba, confirmed the death of the professor of accounting and taxation.

“It is on a sad note that I announce the death of Professor Dandago,” Garba said.

Garba said Dandago died on Wednesday evening at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“Professor Dandago recently contributed to an appeal fund to support the families of our deceased colleagues. May Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus. Amin,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Farmer, Abduct Wife In Ondo

The academic had been invited last weekend by the International Institute of Islamic Thought to serve as a discussant at a Ramadan lecture.

Dandago served as Kano State Commissioner for Finance between June 2015 and October 2018 during the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was also a former dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Bayero University, Kano.

The scholar authored and edited several books on accounting, taxation, finance, and economics, contributing significantly to academic and policy discussions in Nigeria.

Family members, colleagues, and associates have continued to pay tribute to the late professor, describing his death as a great loss to the academic community and Kano State.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.