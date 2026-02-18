Tinubu, German Chancellor To Collaborate On Security, Power

President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have resolved to improve bilateral relations between Nigeria and Germany with a view to strengthening collaboration in the security, power, and railway sectors.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, the two leaders also expressed their willingness to cooperate in creative arts and skill development.

Tinubu and the Merz, according to a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday night, spoke on the Presidential Power Initiative, during which the Nigerian leader indicated that Nigeria would require assistance with power transmission.

The German Chancellor, the statement said, pledged that Siemens would be ready to assist in that regard, while Deutsche Bank would be willing to finance the project.

“The two leaders also expressed worry over the situation in the Sahel region. President Tinubu called for the supply of used helicopters to help in intelligence reconnaissance in the region.

“The Sahel corridor is bad and needs our support. Intelligence support reconnaissance is needed,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“German Chancellor Merz said his country is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Nigeria’s new ambassador to Germany.

“He also spoke about the importance of the arts and called for the establishment of the Great Museum of African Arts. The telephone conversation began at 2:01 p.m. and ended around 2:10 p.m.,” the statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, added.