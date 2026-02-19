Burna Boy First African Artiste To Chart Billboard Hot 100 Six Years Running

For more than a decade, the global rise of Afrobeats has been charted not only in streams and sold-out arenas but also in milestones that once seemed out of reach for African musicians.

On Wednesday, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy added another defining moment to that story, becoming the first African artist to place at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years, a streak spanning 2021 to 2026.

The landmark was sealed when “Only You,” his collaboration with J. Cole, debuted on the chart the week of February 21, 2026, at peak 78.

The cross-genre record, which combines introspective rap with Afro-fusion and reggae influences, appears on Cole’s long-anticipated album The Fall-Off.

Beyond another chart entry, the moment symbolised the Grammy award-winning singer’s sustained presence at the heart of the global music conversation.

Billboard Hot 100 Journey

The Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry’s definitive weekly chart in the United States, ranking songs based on streaming, radio airplay, and sales.

Since 1958, it has been the main measure of a song’s popularity and a major marker of mainstream success.

Beyond prestige, the chart influences revenue and marketing decisions, making it both a cultural benchmark and a powerful business tool in the global music industry.

Burna Boy’s Hot 100 journey began in 2021 with a feature on Justin Bieber’s “Loved By You,” a modest debut that quietly signalled his arrival on the chart.

The34-year-old singer returned a year later with “Last Last,” the global hit that became his longest-charting record and a defining moment in his international breakthrough.

In 2023, his presence intensified with two appearances: “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage and “Talibans II” with Byron Messia.

The momentum carried into 2024, when he again logged multiple entries, including “Just Like Me” with Seyi Vibez and 21 Savage, as well as “We Pray” with Coldplay, highlighting his reach across both mainstream pop and alternative audiences.

By 2025, his feature on Gunna’s “WGFT” ensured the streak continued, paving the way for 2026’s “Only You” with J. Cole.

This latest entry not only maintained his record of placing a song on the Hot 100 for six consecutive years but also brought his total career entries to eight, making him one of the most charted African artistes in history

Burna Boy’s chart dominance arrives amid a golden era for African music, where commercial achievements often feed into long-running fan debates about leadership within the genre.

While comparisons with peers such as Wizkid and Davido remain a fixture of pop culture discourse, Burna Boy’s consecutive-year streak pushes the statistical benchmark that sets him apart in terms of sustained international visibility.

Yet the moment is not his alone.

Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has quietly built a milestone of her own.

With the debut of her single “What You Need” on the Billboard Hot 100, the 30-year-old became the first African female artiste to record seven entries on the chart, even securing two spots in the same week, spotlighting the growing appetite for African voices led by women.

Beyond The Charts

The chart milestone caps an eventful period for Burna Boy.

His 2025 album No Sign of Weakness earned a nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 2026 Grammys, where Brazil’s Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia ultimately took the prize, while South Africa’s Tyla won Best African Music Performance.

On the live circuit, the award-winning singer continues to command major stages.

He is slated to headline the 2026 edition of the Reggae Land Festival in the United Kingdom and is also billed for Afro Nation Portugal, reinforcing his role as a festival mainstay capable of bridging audiences across genres and countries.

Global Moment

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu in Port Harcourt, Burna Boy has shaped his career around what he describes as Afro-fusion, a mixture of Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, hip-hop and pop that gives his music both global appeal and an African core.

That sound has made it easy for him to move across markets and collaborate with international stars without losing his identity, at a time when streaming platforms are breaking down borders and pushing African music deeper into the mainstream.

Burna Boy’s steady run of chart appearances stands as proof of his staying power, and instead of one breakout crossover moment, the 34-year-old has built a body of work that keeps finding its way onto the world’s most competitive singles chart.