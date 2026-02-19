Rivers Senator Mpigi Dies At 64

Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented the Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, has died.

The lawmaker, whose legislative career spanned more than a decade at the federal level, died at the age of 64.

His passing was confirmed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Mpigi served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, where he played a key role in legislative oversight of federal road infrastructure and other public works projects.

‘Consummate Politician’

Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed “deep shock and sadness” over the development in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi.

The governor described the late lawmaker as “a brother, a consummate politician, and one of the leading lights in Rivers State,” noting that his death occurred at a time when his experience and leadership were still greatly needed by the state.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Mpigi’s soul and extended condolences to his immediate family, the people of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, and the Senate, urging them to take solace in what he called the impactful life the senator lived.

Political Journey

Mpigi began his federal legislative career in the House of Representatives, where he served two terms between 2011 and 2019, representing the Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, consolidating his influence within national politics.

A long-time member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he was widely regarded as a strong voice in Rivers politics, particularly on infrastructure development and constituency empowerment initiatives.

In recent political realignments, there were indications he was moving closer to the All Progressives Congress, though he remained an influential figure across party lines.

Hailing from Tai Local Government Area and belonging to the Ogoni ethnic group, Mpigi was known among constituents for his educational support initiatives, including scholarship and postgraduate grant programmes aimed at expanding opportunities for young people in his district.