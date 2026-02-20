PHOTOS: Navy Hands Over 500kg Of Suspected Cannabis To NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over five bags of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 500 kilograms to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos.

According to a statement on Friday, the seized illicit substances were handed over by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu.

Speaking during the handover, Adams-Aliu stated that the “successful interception reflects the Nigerian Navy’s sustained efforts under the leadership of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas to curb illegal activities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.”

He commended the vigilance and professionalism of naval personnel and reaffirmed the Navy’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with sister

security agencies to secure the nation’s coastal corridors.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest 65-Year-Old Woman For Supplying Drugs To Terrorists In Borno

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to enhance security operations across the state.

The seized narcotics were subsequently handed over to the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Adejumo Gbenga Ayo, for further investigation and necessary action.

According to the statement, the development further underscores the strengthening inter-agency cooperation aimed at dismantling drug trafficking.

See photos from the handover below: