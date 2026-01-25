Troops Arrest 65-Year-Old Woman For Supplying Drugs To Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 65-year-old woman, Hauwa Abulazeez, over her alleged involvement in supplying drugs to Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, spokesman for the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Sanni Uba, said the suspect was arrested in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Uba, a lieutenant-colonel, said the suspect is alleged to be one of the suppliers of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram terrorist elements operating in Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu and Gaya, and a key conduit in the distribution of the substance across several communities within the theatre of operation.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under Operation Desert Sanity V, have recorded another significant success in efforts to degrade terrorist logistics and criminal support networks in the North-East,” the statement read.

“Acting on credible intelligence on January 23, 2026, troops arrested a suspected drug dealer, Hauwa Abulazeez, aged 65, in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The suspect is alleged to be one of the suppliers of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram terrorist elements operating in Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu and Gaya, and a key conduit in the distribution of the substance across several communities within the theatre.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect sourced the illicit substance from Sarti Baruwa LGA of Taraba State and transported it through established supply routes for onward distribution.”

During the operation, 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, with an estimated total weight of approximately 30 kilograms, were recovered, representing a significant interception intended to sustain illicit activities.

Uba said the suspect is currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation, while follow-up actions are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider network involved in the trafficking and distribution of the substance.