Troops Kill Six Terrorists, Rescue Minor In Zamfara

Troops of the 8 Division Garrison Strike Force operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector Two, have recorded major successes in an offensive operation against terrorists in Zamfara State.

The operation, carried out in the Sububu Forest axis of Maradun Local Government Area, led to the neutralisation of six terrorists, recovery of arms and ammunition, destruction of terrorist camps, and the rescue of a kidnapped underage victim.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, said the offensive was aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves and restoring peace to affected communities.

According to the statement, troops first engaged terrorists at Indulumu village, where two terrorists were neutralised after a fierce gun battle. An AK-47 rifle was recovered during the encounter.

“The offensive commenced with a targeted engagement at Indulumu village where gallant troops confronted and neutralized 2 terrorists. Following the intense firefight, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, further disrupting the terrorists’ operational capabilities,” Adewusi said.

READ ALSO: Troops Apprehend Suspected Gun Runners, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Taraba

The Strike Force later advanced to Ruduno village, where four additional terrorists were neutralised following another intense firefight. Troops recovered another AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with twenty-eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, while two motorcycles used by the terrorists for mobility and logistics were destroyed.

Adewusi said the operation also recorded a humanitarian success, with troops rescuing a kidnapped underage girl, identified as Halira Ibrahim, during further exploitation of the forest.

He added that the rescue highlights the commitment of troops to protecting civilians and combating kidnapping in the region.

“The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves and restoring peace to the State, has resulted in the neutralization of 6 terrorists, the recovery of arms and ammunition, the destruction of terrorist infrastructure, and the successful rescue of a kidnapped underage victim,” he said.

Troops also destroyed multiple terrorist camps and life-support structures in Magaji, Galakaje, Filinga, and Kukatara, significantly degrading the terrorists’ operational capacity and denying them safe havens.

“Beyond the direct engagement with the terrorists, the operation achieved a profound humanitarian success. As troops exploited deeper into the forest, they successfully rescued a kidnapped underage victim, identified as Halira Ibrahim bringing an end to her ordeal and offering a beacon of hope to the affected community. The rescue underscores the troops unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and combating the scourge of kidnapping.

“The offensive continued with the destruction of multiple terrorist camps and life support structures in Magaji, Galakaje, Filinga, and Kukatara. These actions have significantly disrupted the terrorists’ ability to sustain their operations, denying them safe havens and logistics support,” Adewusi added.